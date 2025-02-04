Accelerating advanced connectivity: Amajit Gupta on automation, AI, and digital infrastructure
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Capacity TV

Accelerating advanced connectivity: Amajit Gupta on automation, AI, and digital infrastructure

Capacity TV
February 04, 2025 10:25 AM

At ITW Asia 2024, Jasdip Sensi from Capacity Media sits down with Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD at Lightstorm, to discuss the key drivers shaping the future of advanced connectivity. Gupta shares insights on how Lightstorm is leveraging Layer 0/Layer 1 automation to enhance optical network efficiency and scalability, the challenges in its implementation, and strategies to overcome them. He also highlights the company’s investments in digital infrastructure and explores how connectivity providers must adapt to support the growing demands of AI across the APAC region.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


RELATED STORIES

Lightstorm expands its footprint across APAC and beyond

Lightstorm launches a revolutionary new NaaS offering in emerging markets

ITW Exclusive: Lightstorm, Console Connect integrate NaaS platforms via API orchestration

Topics

NewsEssential InsightsInterviewsIndustry Voices
CT
Capacity TV
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe