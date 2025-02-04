Accelerating advanced connectivity: Amajit Gupta on automation, AI, and digital infrastructure
At ITW Asia 2024, Jasdip Sensi from Capacity Media sits down with Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD at Lightstorm, to discuss the key drivers shaping the future of advanced connectivity. Gupta shares insights on how Lightstorm is leveraging Layer 0/Layer 1 automation to enhance optical network efficiency and scalability, the challenges in its implementation, and strategies to overcome them. He also highlights the company’s investments in digital infrastructure and explores how connectivity providers must adapt to support the growing demands of AI across the APAC region.
