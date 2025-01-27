T-Mobile US adds Srinivasan Gopalan as new CCO

Gopalan has been a member of T-Mobile’s Board of Directors since 2022 and brings extensive telecoms experience having served in roles at Bharti Airtel in India, and Vodafone and T-Mobile in the UK.

He was also previously the managing director of Telekom Deutschland GmbH, where he led the company’s entire operations and guided it through digital transformation efforts.

As T-Mobile US’s COO, Gopalan will lead the company’s technology initiatives and go-to-market operations across both Consumer and Business groups, reporting directly to CEO Mike Sievert.

“I am so pleased to welcome Gopalan to this world-leading management team after working with him for years on our Board of Directors,” Sievert said. “I know from personal experience that his deep understanding of technology, operations and our business makes him the ideal leader to take on the role of COO.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gopalan said: “This is an important time for the company, the most exciting chapter yet — and I look forward to jumping in to help drive the ongoing transformation in the Consumer and Business areas and to orchestrate the delivery of technology solutions and value.”

