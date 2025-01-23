Nokia Technologies appoints Patrik Hammarén as president

Hammarén joined the technology giant in 2007 and has been the acting president since October last year.

Before this, he held a raft of senior positions at Nokia Technologies’ patent licensing business, including chief licensing officer of wireless technologies, VP, head of IoT licensing program and head of patent licensing Greater China.

Subscribe today for free

Commenting on his appointment, Hammarén said: “It is a great honour to be asked to lead Nokia Technologies. Nokia has an industry-leading patent portfolio and a proven track record for monetising its innovation.

“I look forward to working with our external partners and our world-class team to maximise these strengths and build upon the successful completion of our smartphone renewals last year and the momentum we have established in our licensing growth areas.”

Meanwhile, he will be based in Finland and report to Nokia’s president and CEO, Pekka Lundmark.

Lundmark added: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Patrik as President of Nokia Technologies.

“During a thorough process, Patrik has demonstrated he has the strategic vision, drive, and experience to take Nokia’s patent business forward into the next phase of its growth journey.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia denies reports it wants to replace CEO Pekka Lundmark

Nokia surpasses 7,000 5G essential patent families