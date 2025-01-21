Telia names new heads for Finland and Baltics in leadership shake-up

Haljand has held a range of leadership positions, most recently serving as head of Telia Estonia.

Kaminskaitė-Salters, meanwhile, moves across to take on the Baltics role, while retaining her role as head of Telia Lithuania.

Kaminskaitė-Salters has been with Telia since December 2015, when she joined as general counsel, head of corporate affairs, and chief analytics officer in Estonia.

Her prior roles include chief adviser to Dalia Grybauskaitė, the President of Lithuania between August 2014 and August 2015, and director of energy efficiency programmes at the UK energy regulator Ofgem.

She replaces Heli Partanen, who is leaving the company to pursue external opportunities.

Andre Visse, CTO of Telia Estonia, will serve as its acting head while the company finds a replacement for Kaminskaitė-Salters.

Patrik Hofbauer, president and CEO of Telia, said: “Kaminskaitė-Salters’s expertise and drive have been key in our ongoing Baltic success story, and will make a significant contribution to our Group Executive Management team.

“I want to thank Partanen for being a valuable member of Telia’s leadership and for her many contributions during her extensive career in the company, and I wish her all the best in her next steps.”

Haljand, meanwhile, has been with Telia since 2014, having served across various roles at Telia Estonia, as well as a short stint with Telia Sweden.

A recruitment process for a new head of Telia Estonia has started, the company confirmed.

“Holger’s business acumen, customer focus, and track record of building high-performing teams and delivering growth make him an ideal leader for Telia’s team in Finland – a market where we see opportunities to strengthen our position,” Hofbauer said.

The executive reshuffle is effective February 1 and will see the pair report to Hofbauer.

