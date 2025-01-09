TM Forum picks Telstra, NBN veteran to lead its AI & Data mission

Lupo joins the TM Forum from NBN Australia, where he served as general manager for enterprise security architecture. In addition to his new role, Lupo is also a PhD researcher at Swinburne University in Australia.

In his new role, Lupo will be tasked with helping accelerate AI adoption for Communication Services Providers (CSPs) by developing best practices, standards, data architectures, and APIs.

“My vision is to create a framework where telcos can confidently adopt solutions that are co-created with TM Forum’s vast community of industry peers,” Lupo said. “This will ensure that the solutions are not only modern and relevant but also truly reflective of the transformation journey required for telcos to excel in the AI & data large-scale era.”

The AI & Data Innovation project is one of three industry missions ongoing at the TM Forum, with the others including Composable IT & Ecosystems and Autonomous Network Operations. Each is made up of senior industry leaders who help set priorities, key themes, and initiatives.

The man leading the AI & Data Innovation mission is a distinguished Fellow of the TM Forum, with Lupo previously awarded for his pioneering work on Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) standards developed during his time with Telstra.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Lupo to our leadership team,” said Nik Willetts, CEO of the TM Forum. “As we enter the AI era, the telecom industry is at a critical juncture, and AI will play a pivotal role in unlocking new experiences, products and growth in purpose and shareholder value.

“Lupo’s deep industry knowledge, proven leadership experience and passion will be invaluable to helping our AI & Data industry mission drive real change, delivering immense value for all our members.”

