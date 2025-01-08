Google Cloud appoints Maureen Costello as VP for UKI and sub-Saharan Africa

Costello will lead the company’s sales strategy and operations across these regions, bringing nearly 30 years of industry expertise to the role.

Costello previously served as corporate vice president for industry solutions delivery at Microsoft and spent 25 years at Accenture, where she held senior leadership roles, including senior managing director and resources lead for UKI.

“It’s an honour to join Google Cloud at such a pivotal time in its journey,” Costello said.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to help businesses across the UKI and Sub-Saharan Africa harness the full potential of the cloud, from AI and data analytics to cybersecurity and sustainability. I am eager to build on the strong foundation already in place.”

The appointment comes as Google Cloud continues to expand its footprint in these regions.

In the UK, the company has forged key partnerships with major organisations such as BT, John Lewis & Partners, Vodafone, and WPP.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Google Cloud opened its first region in Johannesburg, South Africa, in January 2024, complementing its $1 billion commitment to supporting digital transformation initiatives across the continent.

"Maureen is a proven leader with an exceptional track record of driving growth and building high-performing teams," said Tara Brady, president of EMEA at Google Cloud.

"Her deep industry expertise and understanding of the unique needs of customers will be invaluable as we continue to expand Google Cloud's presence in these key markets."

