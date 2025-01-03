Bandwidth names Devesh Agarwal as COO
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Appointments

Bandwidth names Devesh Agarwal as COO

Jasdip Sensi
January 03, 2025 08:59 AM
Bandwidth CM.png

Bandwidth has appointed Devesh Agarwal as its new chief operating officer.

Agarwal, who has been serving as interim COO since July 2024, brings extensive experience in sales, go-to-market strategies and customer collaboration at major companies, including Oracle, Tekelec and Nokia.

Since joining Bandwidth in July 2022 as chief software strategy officer, he spearheaded the design and launch of Bandwidth's global Universal Platform.

Bandwidth CEO, David Morken, said: "Devesh has demonstrated both the vision and the heart for our mission to serve customers while also lifting up Bandmates globally.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

"He has earned the respect of our customers, his team and all of us at Bandwidth, and I'm excited about what we will achieve together going forward. Devesh will lead execution of Bandwidth's strategy, engage with global customers, spearhead innovation, achieve operational excellence and elevate our company culture."

Agarwal added: “I'm honoured to lead as chief operating officer at such an important time in Bandwidth's growth and evolution.

“Bandwidth's strong customer base, market leadership and product innovation are enviable. I look forward to working alongside our talented Bandmates to drive further growth, deliver exceptional value to customers and help write the next chapter of our success."

RELATED STORIES

Bandwidth costs continue to drop

Oracle makes Tekelec acquisition

Topics

NewsAppointmentsPeople and Talent
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe