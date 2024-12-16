Vantage Data Centers secures $1.5bn fund for EMEA expansion
Vantage Data Centers secures $1.5bn fund for EMEA expansion

Jasdip Sensi
December 16, 2024 01:54 PM
Vantage Data Centers has announced that GIC and MEAG, will jointly invest €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) into Vantage’s EMEA data centre platform.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, pending the necessary regulatory approvals.

This marks GIC’s first investment in Vantage’s EMEA operations and expands MEAG’s existing investment in the region.

Vantage’s EMEA portfolio currently encompasses around 2.5GW of IT capacity, either operational or under development.

The move follows the company finalising its most recent equity funding round earlier this year.

As a result, it secured a $9.2 billion equity investment, spearheaded by investment entities managed by DigitalBridge and Silver Lake.

The funding round was described as “significantly” oversubscribed and increased by $2.8 billion due to strong participation from multiple global investors, culminating in the $9.2 billion total investment.

Topics

NewsData CentresAI MLSoftware and Automation
