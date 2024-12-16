center3: Raising the bar for customer excellence
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Capacity TV

center3: Raising the bar for customer excellence

Partner Content: center3
December 16, 2024 10:51 AM
News Images (97).png

center3 is redefining industry standards with a commitment to excellence that goes beyond words. Mabs Khan, chief commercial officer, shared how center3 isn’t just setting expectations, they’re exceeding them at every step. By consistently delivering on their promises, center3 is truly walking the talk and raising the bar for customer excellence across the board.
center3: Raising the bar for customer excellence

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


RELATED STORIES

Building the digital hub: center3's vision for the Middle East

center3 completes the acquisition of CMC Networks

Raphael Jouenne of center3 on the company's investment in connectivity and data centres

Topics

Newscenter3Industry VoicesEssential InsightsInterviewsMiddle EastData CentresSubsea
Pc
Partner Content: center3
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe