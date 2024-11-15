TSMC reaffirms commitment to diversity amid lawsuit
TSMC reaffirms commitment to diversity amid lawsuit

Jasdip Sensi
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining an inclusive and equitable work environment, amid a new lawsuit.

While the company declined to comment on specifics of the ongoing litigation, TSMC underscored its commitment to fostering a diverse and respectful workplace.

“We won’t comment on litigation in progress,” a TSMC representative told Capacity Media.

“However, TSMC believes strongly in the value of a diverse workforce, and we hire and promote without regard to gender, religion, race, nationality, or political affiliation. We respect differences and believe that equal employment opportunities strengthen our competitiveness.”

The company also highlighted the measures in place to support employees, noting the availability of multiple channels for raising concerns. “We strive to address employee concerns constructively,” the spokesperson added.

This comes as the world's leading chipmaker is currently facing a lawsuit from both current and former employees over allegations of employment discrimination. The employees claim the world's leading chipmaker has shown preferential treatment to Taiwanese citizens while pushing out American workers.

Deborah Howington, a talent acquisition director, first filed the lawsuit in August claiming she witnessed the HR department create a work environment "in which non-Asian employees and non-Taiwanese citizens are subjected to a stricter level of scrutiny than similarly situated Asian employees (including Taiwanese citizens)."

Topics

NewsToday Top StoryTSMC
Jasdip Sensi
