Driving innovation and sustainable growth: A conversation with Michael Trabbia, CEO of Orange Wholesale

In this exclusive interview with Capacity Media, Michael Trabbia, CEO of Orange Wholesale, shares his insights on the transformative changes in the infrastructure sector. Trabbia discusses how Orange Wholesale navigates a world of technological disruption, balancing investment strategies with a forward-thinking approach to innovation. He delves into the evolving needs of clients, key growth drivers, and the role of AI in managing exponential data demands. Trabbia also addresses Orange’s commitment to sustainability and the organisation’s resilience in the face of rapid transformation.