Pioneering the future of high-speed connectivity: Windstream Wholesale's 800G milestone

Capacity Media’s Saf Malik speaks to Joe Scattareggia, President of Windstream Wholesale, and John Nishimoto, Senior Vice President of Wholesale Products, Marketing, and Business Development, in a dynamic interview on Capacity TV. They discuss their recent groundbreaking 800G trial announcement, in collaboration with industry leaders Colt and Nokia, and explore the strategic selection of these partners for this venture. Discover why 800G technology is critical to the telecommunications landscape, when it will be available to customers, and what innovations are next on the horizon for Windstream Wholesale.