Pioneering the future of high-speed connectivity: Windstream Wholesale's 800G milestone
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Capacity TV

Pioneering the future of high-speed connectivity: Windstream Wholesale's 800G milestone

Capacity TV
November 04, 2024 09:39 AM

Capacity Media’s Saf Malik speaks to Joe Scattareggia, President of Windstream Wholesale, and John Nishimoto, Senior Vice President of Wholesale Products, Marketing, and Business Development, in a dynamic interview on Capacity TV. They discuss their recent groundbreaking 800G trial announcement, in collaboration with industry leaders Colt and Nokia, and explore the strategic selection of these partners for this venture. Discover why 800G technology is critical to the telecommunications landscape, when it will be available to customers, and what innovations are next on the horizon for Windstream Wholesale.

Topics

Capacity TVNewsEssential InsightsIndustry VoicesInterviewsFibre
CT
Capacity TV
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe