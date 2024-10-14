Emmanuel Rochas elected chair of Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) board

The Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) has announced that its members have elected Emmanuel Rochas, CEO of Orange Wholesale International, as the new chair of the GLF Board. Rochas succeeds Elisabetta Romano, former CEO of Sparkle and current chief technology and operations officer at FiberCop, who has served as chair since 2022.

In his new role as GLF chair, Rochas will lead one of the most influential platforms for global ICT service providers.

GLF’s members include some of the largest international carriers and providers of connectivity and digital services. The organisation is committed to fostering collaboration among industry leaders to address challenges and shape the future of global telecommunications.

“I am honoured to be elected as chair by my peers,” said Rochas.

“I am deeply committed to the principles of collaboration and value creation, which are at the heart of the GLF’s mission. As we face a future shaped by AI, the modernisation of global networks, and the need for more sustainable operations, I believe there are significant opportunities for growth.

"By leveraging robust APIs, combating fraud, and building a more responsible and innovative industry, we can drive the future of connectivity and support global economic growth.”

Rochas emphasised his commitment to enhancing the reputation of the telecom industry, highlighting the importance of innovation and trust in advancing the sector. He aims to position the GLF as a key player in promoting responsible, sustainable connectivity practices across the globe.

Elisabetta Romano reflected on her time as Chair, expressing pride in the progress made by the GLF. “Serving as Chair has been an extraordinary privilege,” said Romano.

“We have strengthened GLF’s role as a critical platform for thought leadership and collaboration. The strides we’ve made have had a meaningful impact on the industry, and I am confident that Emmanuel will continue to build on this progress with fresh insights and a rigorous approach to tackling the challenges ahead.”

As Chair, Rochas will oversee GLF’s strategic initiatives, guiding the group’s collaborative efforts in areas such as AI, network modernisation, sustainability, and fraud prevention.

His leadership is expected to bring a forward-thinking perspective to the organisation as it navigates the evolving landscape of global telecommunications.

