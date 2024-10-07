Beyond Subsea: Connecting Worldwide Hubs with Future-Ready Digital Infrastructure

How does Telxius differentiate its services in a highly competitive global connectivity market?

Our company stands out in the global connectivity market by leveraging extensive subsea and terrestrial fibre optic networks. We have strategically positioned our offering to include colocation services in our data centres and cable landing stations (CLS) across the Americas and Europe. This infrastructure ensures low latency and high-speed connections and enables us to meet the growing demands for global connectivity with unmatched reliability. We are effectively connecting the digital hubs of the world through a combination of fibre optic subsea cables, terrestrial backhauls, and data centres worldwide.

Additionally, our network is built with redundancy and robustness at its core, allowing us to feature some of the industry's highest levels of service availability and quality (SLA). Our commitment to delivering superior performance is reflected in our excellent network quality metrics and our unparalleled ability to offer high-capacity provisioning. These capabilities are crucial for businesses that require consistent, high-performance connectivity across the globe.

Finally, we are continually at the forefront of technological innovation, ensuring that our network evolves with the latest advancements in the industry. For example, we recently scaled our core and edge network infrastructure to 400G with a Converged Optical Routing Architecture (CORA), making it easier for customers to expand their capacity and deliver enhanced connectivity to metro networks and data centres globally. By staying ahead of emerging technologies, we can deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers, providing them with a competitive edge in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Are there any exciting network updates on the way for Telxius?

Looking ahead, our Tikal subsea cable, expected to go live in 2025, will be the highest-capacity subsea cable to connect Mexico and Guatemala with the US. I am proud to say that Telxius customers now benefit from three redundant routes between the US and Brazil, extending all the way to Argentina, thanks to the Firmina system. Additionally, we’re enhancing other existing cables across our network, including the recent extension of SAm-1 between Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Puerto Rico, boosting connectivity across the Caribbean.

Over the past year, we have developed our European terrestrial backbone network to provide secure, redundant, and robust connectivity between major global hubs , with high capacity and ultra-low latency. Our Derio data centre in the north of Spain distributes data to other key hubs via direct terrestrial routes to Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Marseille, Barcelona, and more. We are also engaging with customers interested in edge computing, distributed computing and with alternative cloud operators, as we continue to

expand our data centre footprint, now co-located with existing CLS facilities. Telxius is very well positioned to play a key role in meeting this demand.

What infrastructure does Telxius have in place to support customers operating across Europe and the Americas?

Telxius has in place an extensive ecosystem which includes subsea cables and terrestrial backhauls together spanning more than 100,000km, almost 100 PoPs in 17 countries, plus 27 data centres and landing stations. Through this infrastructure deployed across the Americas and Europe, Telxius can provide a wide range of capacity, colocation and security services, as well as direct internet connectivity through its Tier-1 IP network.

Subsea cables form the backbone of our global network. The surge in demand for bandwidth, driven by the growth of online services, multimedia applications, and connected devices, has made our advanced terrestrial backbone network an even more crucial infrastructure, particularly in Europe.

Sustainability continues to be a key topic in our industry – what is Telxius doing to promote a greener future?

I’m proud to share that we are using 100% renewable energy in all the countries where we operate. Our goal was 100% renewable energy by 2030, so this has been far exceeded.

We’re also recycling valuable hardware, enhancing operational efficiencies, and boosting sustainability to reduce CO2 emissions globally and promote the circular economy. For instance, we’re utilising Juniper Network’s Certified Pre-Owned Initiative to set a new benchmark for sustainable networking in our industry.