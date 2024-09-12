Ericsson Celebrates 50 Years in Athlone, Ireland with new partnership

The announcement highlights the evolution of Ericsson's Athlone facility from its beginnings as a factory in 1974 to its current status as a major hub for software development.

The Athlone site, which began operations with just 250 employees, transitioned into a software development hub in 1979, establishing itself as one of the first R&D centers in Ireland. Today, it employs over 1,300 people and is recogniSed as one of the largest R&D centers in the country, contributing significantly to Ericsson’s global operations.

To commemorate the occasion, senior Ericsson executives, government officials, and industry representatives gathered at the company's Athlone headquarters, which serves as the base for its Network Management portfolio. As part of the celebrations, Ericsson announced a significant partnership with Enterprise Ireland and Technological University of the Shannon. The collaboration, titled "Digital Adaptive Twin for Unified Management" (DATUM), aims to transform how mobile networks are managed using cutting-edge digital twin technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). This new approach will create a real-time digital model of mobile networks, enhancing the efficiency and responsiveness of network management.

Per Narvinger, senior vice president and head of business area cloud software and services at Ericsson, spoke at the event, praising the contributions of the Athlone workforce. “Our team’s expertise has been vital in advancing mobile technologies that power communications networks globally. Our partnership with Enterprise Ireland and TUS represents another key step in Ericsson’s vision of intelligent, programmable networks.”

Denis Dullea, head of Ericsson’s Athlone site, reflected on the site's success: “We have established a track record of leadership thanks to our employees and partnerships with academia. Together, we will continue shaping the future of our industry.”

Peter Burke, Ireland’s minister for enterprise, trade, and employment, also attended the event, applauding Ericsson's contributions to the local region and Ireland’s economy. Burke expressed excitement for the future, particularly regarding the new partnership with Enterprise Ireland and TUS, which he believes will drive continued innovation and success in Athlone.

Ericsson’s Athlone R&D center remains central to the company’s strategy for developing open, intelligent, and programmable networks, with its innovations helping power 5G technologies around the globe.

