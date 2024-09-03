Nokia signs multi-year AT&T fibre deal

Under the agreement, Nokia will provide its Lightspan MF and Altiplano platforms to support one of the largest fibre networks in the world.

Chris Sambar, head of networks at AT&T said: “Fibre plays a crucial role in providing the foundation for the services we offer to our customers.

“This expansion will not only enhance broadband access for millions of customers but also set the stage for the next wave of digital innovation, including Industry 4.0, smart cities, IoT applications, and ultra-high-definition streaming.”

The five-year deal will include fibre network upgrades to AT&T’s current footprint and next-generation fibre technologies for future network expansions, and it will be Build America, Buy America-compliant.

The collaboration represents a significant milestone, Nokia says, establishing the network foundation that is essential for the next generation of broadband services.

With Nokia’s fibre solutions, AT&T can establish a future-ready network capable of addressing the growing demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services.

Designed to support a range of next-generation PON technologies, from 10/25/50/100G, Nokia’s Lightspan platform gives AT&T the choice and flexibility to optimise its network to its specific business case and needs.

Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller will also help drive higher levels of automation in AT&T’s network and service operations.

Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks at Nokia, said: “This collaboration is a major milestone in our mission to connect more people and businesses.

“Our fibre solution opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fibre.

“This includes 10/25G PON today and eventually 50/100G PON in the future. Ultimately this can help operators like AT&T make the most of their existing fibre broadband networks today and in the future. Together, we're paving the way for a more connected and responsible future.”

