Edged Energy opens first North American data centre

Known as Edged Atlanta, the campus is designed to accommodate high-density Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads and is equipped with cutting-edge, waterless cooling technology and ultra-efficient energy systems.

Edged, a subsidiary of Endeavour, has nearly a dozen new data centres either operational or under construction across Europe and North America, with a gigawatt-scale project pipeline in development.

Each data centre on the Edged Atlanta campus is fitted with the ThermalWorks waterless cooling system. This system is expected to conserve nearly 664 million gallons of water annually compared to traditional data centres.

The modular design of the system supports high-density configurations, with the capability of handling up to 70 kW per rack using air cooling, and up to 200 kW per rack with plug-and-play liquid cooling integration.

"We are deeply grateful to Develop Fulton for partnering with us to transform this vacant, brownfield site into a state-of-the-art IT campus and a true asset to the community. Atlanta is the ideal location for our first North American data centre.

"The project sets a new standard for sustainable development and represents a £1.34 billion economic investment in the region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions in funding for Atlanta public schools, the local government, and essential city services. Together, we are creating projects for positive impact and supporting the region’s thriving digital economy," said Bryant Farland, CEO of Edged.

Kwanza Hall, Develop Fulton vice-chairman, added: "Due to Develop Fulton’s involvement in this project, we are looking forward to the implementation of an outreach programme in Atlanta through the developer’s Women in Tech Group.

"The programme will focus on educating students about opportunities in sustainable infrastructure, creating a diverse pool of candidates for employment at Endeavour companies, empowering women and minorities, and generating interest among middle and high school students in sustainable technology.

"Our staff and board members are committed to ensuring that every project we undertake provides tangible and measurable benefits to the community, including increases in tax revenues."

The first building on the Atlanta campus is now operational, delivering 27 MW of capacity to the region. This facility is part of a growing network of Edged data centres currently under construction across the U.S., including in Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Columbus, and Phoenix.