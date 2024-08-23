Tech Mahindra, Google Cloud to boost Gen AI adoption

As part of the alliance, Tech Mahindra will leverage AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance various aspects of engineering, supply chain, pre-sales and after-sales services for M&M.

Tech Mahindra will also lead the cloud transformation and digitisation of M&M’s workspace and deploy its data platform on Google Cloud.

“At Mahindra, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and continuously improving customers' experience,” said Rucha Nanavati, chief information officer at Mahindra Group.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud is a step forward in setting new customer experience benchmarks by leveraging the power of AI-based insights. Furthermore, we are confident that with Tech Mahindra at the helm of deploying these services, this collaboration will herald a new era of technological innovation.”

M&M and Tech Mahindra will use Google Cloud’s AI technologies to develop AI-powered applications for critical business areas.

Google Cloud will support M&M in detecting anomalies during the manufacturing process, ensuring zero breakdowns, optimising energy efficiency, enhancing vehicle safety, improving reliability and elevating the overall customer experience.

Atul Soneja, CCO at Tech Mahindra said: “In today's interconnected world, having access to integrated data platforms and cloud-based solutions can be a game-changer for driving innovation and gaining valuable insights.

“This partnership reiterates our commitment to helping enterprises scale at speed, offering them opportunities to unlock new value and grow their businesses through AI and ML-based insights.”

