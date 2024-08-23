Diversity in tech: embracing active allyship

Tech is a fast-paced, forward-thinking industry, often heralded as a torchbearer of innovation, encompassing many different innovative subsectors like telecommunications and cybersecurity. But all these sectors have something in common: a noticeable lack of diversity.

In fact, statistics show that, as of 2023, women hold only 26.7% of technology jobs worldwide. Additional research found that 78% of students couldn’t name a single notable woman working in tech and (even more worryingly) only 3% of women say that a career in technology is their first choice. This shows that there’s a significant lack of visibility when it comes to women in tech, which is ultimately stifling recruitment and aspiration. Figures like these prompt us to ponder not only how we can promote greater female participation in the technology workforce but also what measures are necessary to attract women into senior and leadership roles. Why is an industry that’s so forward thinking lacking so far behind when it comes to representation? And what should be done about it?

Tech’s Image Problem

I have worked in cybersecurity for over 15 years and it’s pretty evident that nothing really seems to be getting better when it comes to diversity in cybersecurity. That’s because cyber has an image problem.

When we think about cybersecurity, the word ‘vulnerability’ typically triggers concern as it signifies potential weaknesses that requires identification and fortification to minimise associated risks. Notably, the discourse surrounding cybersecurity is steeped in language emphasising strength and resilience. This emphasis on absolute strength appears to extend to the professionals dedicated to safeguarding organisations from threats. Consequently, the cybersecurity industry has veered perilously towards a militaristic and hypermasculine culture. It is imperative that we advocate to change this – and now.

What we need, in fact, is a little bit more vulnerability.

By its definition, vulnerability is a ‘willingness to show emotion or to allow one’s weaknesses to be seen or known’. In the broader context of technology, what we need is an emotional openness and a willingness to collaborate and ask for help when needed. If we are so insular as organisations, echo chambers of our own ideas and thoughts, we ultimately stifle innovation and give our competitors an advantage. We have seen this recently with the in-fighting that has plagued OpenAI’s top team. When a lack of collaboration becomes the news, as opposed to the innovative tech that’s being developed, then there’s a problem. Both a PR problem, a tech problem, and a culture one.

Rejecting Machismo: Making Tech More Welcoming

The real underlying issue with industries relating to technology is the existing culture. A culture established decades ago that tech hasn’t been able to (or seemingly actively wanted to) shake. Cybersecurity, especially, has a machismo problem. One that’s deeply and subconsciously rooted in everything from the language used in marketing collateral to even the names of companies and tools. Anyone who hasn’t spent time in this industry would recognise it in a heartbeat, but for many who have worked in this space for ages, this might come as a shock.

Across the tech industry, there’s a broader pattern of behaviour that makes it an often-inhospitable place for women (and other underrepresented groups, too). In this case, we’re talking about overt and subtle harassment, sexism and micro-aggressions that continues to this day. Women who make it through the entry process into the tech community (that 3% who actively aspire to a role in the field) are greeted by a culture that makes them feel further marginalised. It is no wonder tech has a recruitment and retention problem.

Firstly, we need to update our language because it is the thing that we show the world about our company and our values. But we also need to address the culture that is associated with that, which values strong male voices over others and reinforces that value through sexist behaviour. Without diversity of thought, perspective and experience, the industry will continue to be stunted in its growth.

Active Allyship and Innovation

A lack of diversity within an organisation and its top team is also a real problem. Ultimately, it stifles innovation because there’s a shortage of[GU1] broad experience and perspective – and we are not, therefore, benefiting from the wealth of knowledge that’s out there. We must be challenged, and our minds stretched to innovate effectively. As stated earlier, tech is all about forward thinking. That’s why it’s important that when we develop new technologies with big capabilities, we must consider our unconscious biases. This is something we have seen with generative AI, especially LLMs (Large Language Models). If we don’t acknowledge pre-existing biases, we build products and platforms with these values built in.

We must choose to and advocate for change, consciously. That’s why active allyship is important. ‘Active’ meaning more than just words and statistics. We all know there’s a problem, but what’s being done about it? True allyship requires consistent actions, empathy and self-reflection. Ultimately, we want to create a space where everyone feels valued and empowered. This includes, according to charity Skills for Care:

- Amplifying marginalised voices: knowing, as a leader, when to step back and let someone else speak. Encouraging the sharing of ideas and achievements. Elevating these voices and bringing attention to their perspectives.

- Active listening: Foster a safe space for women to work and share their experiences. Seek to validate their emotions, perspectives, and concerns without judgement. Be genuinely interested.

- Offering support and mentorship: Advocate, consciously, to the professional growth of marginalised communities. Create opportunities for them to reach their full potential and rise the ranks.

- Take accountability: Acknowledging and taking responsibility for cultures that exist and are perpetuated within organisations. Be open to feedback and willing to grow.

So, what does this look like in action within tech? When you have panels at conferences, make sure there is a broad coalition of representatives, with different cultures, races and genders, asking them to speak about their expertise and insights, rather than focus on their gender, ethnicity, or neurodiversity. The same goes for leadership recruitment—encouraging women, people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, and neurodiverse candidates, into technical leadership positions.

How Can We Make Tech More Viable for Women?

In many cases, we shouldn’t just be pontificating over why there are no women in tech. Rather we should be wondering why women would want a career in tech. For starters, the gender pay gap is still sizeable. According to statistics, 78% of large organisations admitted to having a gender pay gap and women often earn up to 28% less than their male colleagues in the same tech roles.

Additionally, research has suggested that women in tech look for flexible working when it comes to roles in the sector. One survey found that 63% of women said they’d look for a job which offered flexibility and working from home. Having a flexible working policy and allowing hybrid working has become one of the most important factors for many candidates, not just women, since the pandemic. If organisations want to get women on board, they must accommodate for women.

Without flexibility, it’s no surprise that half of women in tech quit their positions before the age of 35. Women are also abandoning their jobs at a 45% higher rate than men. This is bad for retention, innovation and, also, security.

Fostering an environment of openness that allows employees to voice their concerns and opinions, that encourages openness, also makes the industry a more welcoming place to work.

The Future of Tech

The point is not about having perfection from the start but acknowledging when there’s a problem and changing course. As leaders with eyes on innovation, it’s time to embrace being vulnerable and change. We cannot let fear of change hold us back. If we do not change now, we will be left behind. In the words of Steve Jobs: “the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”