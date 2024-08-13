UK Gov injects £800m to boost broadband in 300,000 rural homes

The injection aims to close the digital divide that has left many remote areas with slow internet speeds.

The investment is part of the government’s broader strategy to achieve full gigabit broadband coverage in the UK by 2030.

“Millions across the country still struggle to access basic online services due to poor connectivity, especially in rural regions, so it’s excellent to see the government’s renewed push to roll out improved broadband,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance.

“Connectivity must be viewed as a core part of modern life in the digital age, on a par with essential utilities such as energy, and continued investment such as this project is needed to ensure millions aren’t left digitally excluded.

“With many essential services increasingly moving online, suitable connectivity is vital for tasks many of us take for granted, such as remote education and online healthcare, so the government and wider society cannot stop until this is addressed.

“However, what is then key is that monthly costs of using high-speed connections are affordable, and not out of reach as the cost-of-living crisis continues.”

By focusing on rural areas that have been left behind in the digital revolution, the government says it aims to reduce digital inequality and ensure all parts of the country can benefit from high-speed internet access.

The initiative will target regions where outdated infrastructure has hindered online access, making it difficult for residents and businesses to perform everyday tasks like streaming videos, participating in video calls and downloading large files.

With the new upgrades, the communities will gain access to faster and more reliable broadband, which is essential in today’s digital age.

The project marks the first time that Wales has the lowest percentage of gigabit coverage in the UK, and will benefit from a large-scale broadband upgrade.

Areas like the South Wales Valleys, Exmoor National Park and the Forest of Bowland are set to see significant improvements, bringing them up to par with more urbanised regions.

Rural Cornwall gets £35 million broadband boost