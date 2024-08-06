Obituary: Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither

Al-Deghaither joined Zain KSA in 2009 as the director of network planning and became CEO in 2018. During his tenure, Zain KSA was ranked as the 13th most powerful brand in Saudi Arabia, according to the company’s website.

Under his leadership, Zain KSA emerged as a leader in sustainability. In 2023, with the presence of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the company signed an agreement with "Shareek" to initiate hyper-scale data centres and launched the world's first zero-emission 5G network at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort in The Red Sea.

He also played a pivotal role in the development and enhancement of the company's networks in the UK. In 2019, he spearheaded the launch of the fourth-largest 5G network globally, the largest in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Al-Deghaither was also the managing director of Tamam Finance.

Previously, he had held a raft of positions at Shabakkat and Aircom International, before becoming a chairman for Playhera MENA, and a board member for Alnassr Saudi Club, and Suadi Tadawul Group.