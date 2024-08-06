Industry leaders warn UK risks ‘falling behind’ amid £1.3bn AI funding cuts

The funding was due to be used for significant projects, including £800 million to develop a supercomputer at the University of Edinburgh capable of performing one billion calculations per second and £500 million to establish an AI Research Resource to support computing power for AI research.

According to the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DST), the government made “tough but necessary spending decisions across all departments due to billions of pounds in unfunded commitments, which is essential for restoring economic stability and achieving our national growth objectives."

Subscribe today for free

However,recent announcements about cutting £1.3 billion in AI funding have sparked significant concern among industry leaders and experts.

As a result, the move raises questions about the UK's future role in AI growth. Yet, despite these challenges, there remain significant opportunities for the UK to position itself as a global leader in AI.

Reevaluate the UK's AI strategy

Vultr chief marketing officer, Kevin Cochrane, emphasised, that while the decision about the funding cuts is alarming, the move offers a chance for the UK to reassess its AI strategy.

He says: “The headline, UK scraps £1.3bn in AI funding, is eye-catching because naturally, it leaves one wondering how the UK can possibly lead the way on AI if it’s not willing to invest in the technology. The devil here is in the detail and there is still phenomenal opportunity for the UK in this arena.

Instead, he states the UK can use this moment to refocus on long-term potential.

“This announcement gives the UK the chance to refocus, look at the long-term potential of the technology, its impact on businesses, and how to position the nation so that it reaps all the benefits this technology can provide,” he continues.

Investment priorities

For the UK to fully realise its potential as a leader in AI, significant investment in infrastructure is key, Neos Networks CEO, Lee Myall believes.

“The UK is uniquely poised to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, with the strategic advantage of distributing AI content and services westward across the Atlantic and eastward to the EMEA region. To fully realise this potential, significant investment is required in key areas.”

However, to achieve this, the UK must prioritise developing advanced supercomputing facilities, data centres and high-capacity network infrastructure, he claims.

“This infrastructure will provide the necessary backbone for processing large datasets and running complex AI algorithms. Equally important is the development of high-capacity network infrastructure, which will ensure that all parts of the UK can access and benefit from AI capabilities, fostering nationwide growth and innovation.”

“The UK government needs to prioritise these investments to solidify its position as a global hub for AI technology and services, or risk losing ground to other more ambitious nations.”

However, he claims without these, the UK risks falling behind other nations that are making major developments in AI.

Risk of falling behind

Meanwhile, leading AI co-founder, Kieron White, has raised concerns about the potential consequences of the funding cuts.

He says: “It was disheartening to see the new government shelving £1.3 billion of funding that had been promised for tech and AI projects.”

As global giants like China and the US pour billions into AI, the UK cannot afford to scale back its ambitions.

“The risk of the UK falling behind cannot be overstated. Generative AI is creating a new industrial revolution, which is moving at a pace we’ve never seen before.

"Put simply, we don’t have time to lose our edge around AI development, nor can we afford to take a ‘wait and see’ approach towards it, as investors will just go elsewhere if we’re seen to be scaling back our ambition.

“The UK has a strong track record in tech and innovation, standing as the largest tech market in Europe,” he states.

Despite the challenges posed by the funding cuts, the UK must prioritise strategic investments to ensure businesses have the resources to flourish.

As Cochrane points out: “The plan’s specific ambition to improve access for start-ups and scaleups is vitally important, and this area of focus could differentiate the UK’s AI industry from the rest of the world.”

However, investing in the tool is a strategic move to enhance national security and reduce reliance on overseas models.

White concludes, "AI holds the potential to transform the way that we work, and we already see businesses working faster and smarter when they adopt even the simplest of gen AI tools."