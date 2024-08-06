Nokia drones outperform humans with 10x faster inventory counts
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Nokia drones outperform humans with 10x faster inventory counts

Jasdip Sensi
August 06, 2024 09:57 AM
Nokia office

Nokia has unveiled a new feature for its Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service (AIMS) in a bid to future proof and automate its operations.

As a result, the new capability, available to customers in the US, allows warehouse operators to employ autonomous drones to accurately and efficiently count individual items, such as units, cases or cartons, across any racked inventory location.

Coupled with Nokia’s existing functionalities, which includes locating misplaced or lost inventory and detecting empty bins, the telecoms giant revealed an AIMSdrone can complete cycle counts approximately 7-10 times faster than human workers, covering around 300 inventory locations per hour.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


Meanwhile, the service can provide customers with a return on investment of 40% or more, delivering immediate value from day one.

This comes as the telecoms giant revealed warehouse shrinkage can account for 3-5% of any company’s revenue, with 25% shrinkage due to administrative errors.

Nokia AIMS, general manager, Paul Heitlinger, said: “Empowering warehouse operators with a competitive edge and keeping them at the forefront of automation is at the heart of what Nokia AIMS does.

“We are excited to launch an industry-first, true inventory counting capability for new and existing customers, wherever and whenever.”

He added: “With it, customers can not only gain peace of mind as our drones are designed to work while customers sleep but also free up human workers for high-value tasks that make a difference for their businesses.”

Current Nokia AIMS customers will automatically receive this feature through a software update at no extra cost.

However, new customers who sign up in 2024 will receive this capability free for one year.

Topics

News
JS
Jasdip Sensi
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe