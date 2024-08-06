Nokia drones outperform humans with 10x faster inventory counts

As a result, the new capability, available to customers in the US, allows warehouse operators to employ autonomous drones to accurately and efficiently count individual items, such as units, cases or cartons, across any racked inventory location.

Coupled with Nokia’s existing functionalities, which includes locating misplaced or lost inventory and detecting empty bins, the telecoms giant revealed an AIMSdrone can complete cycle counts approximately 7-10 times faster than human workers, covering around 300 inventory locations per hour.

Subscribe today for free

Meanwhile, the service can provide customers with a return on investment of 40% or more, delivering immediate value from day one.

This comes as the telecoms giant revealed warehouse shrinkage can account for 3-5% of any company’s revenue, with 25% shrinkage due to administrative errors.

Nokia AIMS, general manager, Paul Heitlinger, said: “Empowering warehouse operators with a competitive edge and keeping them at the forefront of automation is at the heart of what Nokia AIMS does.

“We are excited to launch an industry-first, true inventory counting capability for new and existing customers, wherever and whenever.”

He added: “With it, customers can not only gain peace of mind as our drones are designed to work while customers sleep but also free up human workers for high-value tasks that make a difference for their businesses.”

Current Nokia AIMS customers will automatically receive this feature through a software update at no extra cost.

However, new customers who sign up in 2024 will receive this capability free for one year.