On the edge of a gaming revolution

As technology scales new heights and pushes new boundaries, the world of gaming is in the throes of transformation.

However, the days of joining a waiting list or queueing up for the next big console could be set to shift, with the coming years likely to see gaming take place on a wider range of devices.

Offering high-end games on-demand and on-the-go, without having to buy expensive consoles, the game of the future will live in data centres and delivery networks, removing the need for a physical download, and leveraging a user’s device as a connected terminal. Projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) globally of 45.5% from 2023 to 2030, there’s no doubt that cloud gaming is here to stay.

But while it brings massive advantages to accessibility, multi-player experience, and choice, there are pitfalls which must be understood and navigated if this new era of gaming is to deliver.

Streaming as the new norm

The advantages of cloud gaming, in the same way as Netflix and Spotify allow us to stream whatever we want, whenever we want, to whatever device we want, centre around flexibility.

In the absence of being tied to a console or location, any game can be accessed anywhere. This opens up the playing field, allowing players to pick up where they left off, whether they’re at home, away, or travelling in between.

However, the delivery of this model isn’t without risk. The cloud gaming experience must be commensurate with that of a console. This depends on reliable, high-speed internet availability, as well as sufficient data for mobile gamers. Given that video games incorporate some of the most complex content within the media and entertainment sector, replicating this across different delivery models is technologically demanding.

Low latency is critical for a competitive gaming experience. In first-person shooter games, for example, even a few milliseconds of latency can interrupt fluidity, disrupt immersion, and make or break a player's performance—potentially costing them the game or a high score. Continuous, responsive access is key for players to react in real-time and maintain their competitive edge. Without it, user frustration can mount, potentially leading players to abandon the game in favour of alternatives.

Gamers are unequivocally unforgiving of lag and glitches, which in turn puts pressure on gaming companies to deliver consistently high-quality, low latency experiences across a network they have variable levels of control over. This is where edge computing can provide significant benefits by reducing the distance data must travel.

Ensuring a competitive edge

Consistent reliability relies upon a complex eco-system consisting of data centres, servers and connectivity to stream games to players across the world. Technically, this critical issue of speed depends on the location of the server in relation to the gamer, the role of CDNs and ISPs, and how the network is routed to connect them.

Given the pivotal role of data centres in this emerging market, games hosted in edge environments—as close to the gamer as possible—will likely reduce latency and increase reliability compared to those in traditional cloud data centres. Conversely, areas with fewer nearby data centres typically experience higher latency, resulting in lag.

Collaboration and investment in game delivery infrastructure is key. The gaming community is driven by passion, so gaming companies must work closely with suppliers and vendors to understand both the language of game developers and the intricacies of delivery.

While gaming companies can't control individual gamers' internet connections, they can leverage specialised servers to optimise the gaming experience. These servers match players with similar connection qualities, ensuring more balanced and responsive gameplay. This approach represents a shift in how gaming companies go to market, emphasising performance and fairness.

Edge computing infrastructure plays a pivotal role in this future of gaming. By bringing processing power closer to players, edge computing can further reduce latency and improve reliability, building upon the benefits of specialised servers.

Successful gaming companies will be those who deploy a highly distributed architecture of gaming servers in edge data centres to ensure consistent response and availability, as shown by the likes of Nvidia GeForce Now.

Edging towards the end game

The good news is that despite network complexities, a properly executed strategy can create substantial value for everyone in the gaming ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, data centres have a huge opportunity to work in partnership with gaming companies to mitigate lag and latency issues in the new world of cloud gaming, and support innovation in what has become one of the fastest-growing components of the £108 billion creative sector in the UK.

With the global cloud gaming market set to hit 501.1 million paying users by 2029, the right cloud approach will not only optimise the gaming experience for consumers, but also bolster the reputation of gaming companies and service providers while driving/accelerating the widespread adoption of console-free play in the coming years.