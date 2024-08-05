Cisco UK&I appoints ex-BT director Sarah Walker as CEO

Succeeding David Meads, who will now lead the company’s Middle East and Africa operations, Walker joined Cisco in 2022 as the managing director of Enterprise, where she managed the firm’s relationships with over 100 private sector clients across sectors including transportation, pharmaceuticals and finance.

Previously, she spent 25 years at telecomsgiant, BT, in a raft of senior positions across both public and private sectors.

Most recently, at BT, she held the position of director of corporate and public sector, a position she held for over two years, prior to this she was north regional board member, sales director for major corporate and business and head of sales at BT Corporate Mid-Market.

Commenting on her appointment, Walker said: “I am delighted to be stepping in to this role at such an important juncture for the nation, the technology industry and for our customers. AI is creating even clearer lines between the outcomes that technology can support, the strategic objectives of organisations and the needs of society.

“The way we utilise and build for AI now, will shape the next decade and I truly believe that no one is better placed than Cisco to ensure that we do so securely and responsibly.”

She added: “We have some of the best technology minds in our community of over 4,000 partner organisations, over 200 universities and colleges and over 500,000 Cisco Networking Academy students; what we are able to do together is unmatched.”

Cisco President of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Oliver Tuszik, continued: “Sarah brings not only a proven track record in leveraging technology to solve problems and create value for organisations across the public and private sectors, but also a wealth of energy and innovative thinking.

“I could not be more confident in her ability to lead the Cisco team in the UK and Ireland to create an even greater impact through our solutions, benefiting our customers, partners and the community.”