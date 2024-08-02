ASK4 appoints Laure Duhot as non-executive chairperson

Laure brings 25 years of extensive experience as a senior executive and non-executive director (NED) in real estate, with a particular focus on the living sector.

Her impressive track record includes leadership roles at prominent organisations such as Lendlease, Grainger, Pradera, and Sunrise Senior Living. Within these companies, Laure led investment, capital markets, and fund management, significantly expanding operations and funds under management through a mix of large regeneration schemes, greenfield developments, and acquisitions across the UK and Europe. Notably, at Grainger, Laure pioneered the UK build-to-rent sector, and at Sunrise, she was instrumental in launching innovative senior living schemes in the UK.

Laure was a founding partner of real estate investment boutique Macquarie Capital Partners (renamed M3CP). She currently serves as an independent member of the CBRE-IM UK Investment Committee and holds NED positions on the boards of PHP plc, Safestore plc, and Pegasus Homes.

Speaking of her appointment, Laure said, "I am delighted to be joining ASK4 as it continues to expand its leadership across European markets. Coming from the client-side, I know how a fast and secure Internet connection is a top priority and indeed a prerequisite for all residents in multi-tenant sectors such as PBSA, BTR, and Senior and Later Living."

ASK4 CEO Andrew Dutton expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Laure as our new chairperson. Her extensive experience and visionary leadership in the property and investment sectors will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation across the UK and Europe. Laure's appointment also reflects our commitment to fostering diversity at the board level, which we believe is crucial for our ongoing success."

Matt Barker, managing director and head of Europe for GI Data Infrastructure, added, "Laure's appointment is a significant milestone for ASK4. Her deep industry knowledge and strategic acumen will be key assets as we work together to develop ASK4’s services and enhance its market position. We are excited to have Laure on board and look forward to her contributions to our future endeavours."