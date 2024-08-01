How tech is revolutionising the NHS

At the heart of this transformation is the telecoms industry, driving the adoption of secure, integrated, and care-ready solutions.

According to Virgin Media O2 Business’ Bridging the Digital Gap in UK Healthcare report, 61% of NHS staff believe new technologies could enable treatment for an additional 18.6 million patients annually.

Digitalisation is essential to support frontline staff and to ensure the NHS is accessible and resilient. The challenge now is getting this innovation to reach every aspect of the healthcare system, supporting staff to deliver great care to every patient. For this vision to be realised, NHS organisations must work closely with core connectivity providers and technology suppliers to provide the infrastructure needed for digital transformation.

Integration through innovation

The widespread adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) underscores the transformative potential of IT in healthcare. EHRs eliminate the need for traditional paper records, granting healthcare professionals instant access to patient data, and enabling timely and accurate diagnoses and treatments. Additionally, EHRs streamline communication between healthcare providers, reducing the duplication of tests and procedures, and improving coordination and efficiency in patient care.

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) powered devices offers various benefits such as real-time monitoring of patients’ vital signs, and support in the early detection and prevention of potential health issues. IoT-enabled devices such as fitness trackers can measure vital signs, track activity levels, and even detect irregularities; with this data, healthcare providers can remotely monitor patients’ health and promptly intervene.

Beyond wearable devices, IoT devices can be used to remotely monitor patients with chronic conditions or those that may require care over a long period of time. From the comfort of their own homes, patients can use IoT technology to monitor and transmit their data without needing to frequent their hospital or GP practice. Healthcare professionals are then able to analyse this information to identify potential issues. This personalised patient care not only reduces the strain on hospitals and wait times for others who need those services, but it also leads to improved recovery.

As many as 86% of NHS staff reported that IoT devices helped reduce frontline staff workload and decreased patient waiting times. Almost two-fifths (38%) of healthcare workers surveyed, ranging from clinical to admin and IT roles, stated that these tech improvements could drive at least a 5% increase in patient consultations - potentially helping up to 31 million* additional people per year.

Enabling holistic care

The introduction of Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) across England in 2022 marked a significant step towards holistic patient care. ICSs facilitate effective communication between staff across different locations, enabling real-time data sharing and collaboration. They also help standardise digital practices and promote best practices across regions. However, there is still significant potential for technology to drive operational efficiencies for both patients and staff.

For instance, 85% of staff surveyed in London, Belfast, and Edinburgh agree that current connectivity solutions support efficient patient care, compared to 65% in the South East, South West, and Yorkshire. Decision-makers must ensure their systems are digitally connected to facilitate data sharing, avoid data siloes, and boost efficiencies within their trusts.

Overcoming existing tech limitations

While the benefits of digitalisation are clear, overhauling legacy systems is challenging and can be disruptive. Coupled with concerns about maintaining the same standard of care with new solutions, it can leave healthcare professionals feeling overwhelmed and cautious. In fact, 41% of healthcare decision-makers cite resistance to change as a significant barrier to tech adoption. However, by working closely with technology suppliers and partners, healthcare professionals can prioritise and optimise their current tech stack. This can help identify where existing technology can be optimised and used more effectively, especially by upskilling staff on existing tools.

Healthcare professionals can also benefit from adopting cloud-based SD-WAN infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions. Promoting positive tech dialogue and hands-on experience with new solutions can help staff understand how improved tech leads to better patient outcomes.

As the NHS evolves, the pace of change is showing no signs of letting up. Healthcare professionals should prioritise digital inclusion, foster open communication, and adopt a strategic approach to technology investments. This will enable the NHS to embrace a future where technology empowers patients and universally improves care delivery and outcomes.