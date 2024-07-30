Vodafone GmbH and Kyndryl partner on new security measures to bolster digital infrastructure

"By combining our respective strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to deliver comprehensive security services to our customers." said Sascha Roeber, head of sales, finance and insurance at Vodafone Business.

The newly extended agreement between Kyndryl and Vodafone signifies a critical milestone in their ongoing relationship, which began in 2018.

Since then, both companies have worked together to meet the unique demands of various industries, focusing particularly on infrastructure, cloud, and security services.

Under the terms of the extended agreement, Kyndryl will implement a suite of new security measures designed to support Vodafone customers in complying with regulatory requirements. These measures encompass a wide range of services, including endpoint protection for servers, workstations, and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI); vulnerability assessment services; proxy management; and web internet protection services.

Kyndryl's role will involve scanning and identifying vulnerabilities in end-customer servers, virtual machines, network devices, firewalls, and endpoint devices. These proactive measures are aimed at bolstering Vodafone customers' digital infrastructures against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, thereby mitigating the risk of business interruptions.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Kyndryl and further enhance the security posture of our financial industry clients," comments Roeber.

Echoing this sentiment, Alexander Steineck, vice president of industrial and consumer at Kyndryl Germany, stated, "At Kyndryl, we are dedicated to helping our customers navigate the ever-growing cybersecurity challenges. We are excited to collaborate with Vodafone in Germany to provide advanced security and resiliency services that address the evolving threat landscape and empower our customers to achieve their business objectives."