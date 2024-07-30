AirTrunk unveils flagship AI ready data centre in Malaysia

The event was marked by the presence of high-profile Malaysian and Australian government officials.

The first phases of JHB1 will offer over 50MW of capacity, serving major technology customers.

JHB1 spans over 10.3 hectares in Johor Bahru, strategically positioned at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula. This location enables robust domestic and international connections, particularly with neighbouring Singapore, supporting a significant cloud availability zone with an end-to-end cross-border connection strategy.

The data centre boasts an industry-leading design Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15. The facility features an AI-ready design, incorporating AirTrunk’s first deployment of direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology alongside traditional indirect evaporative cooling (IEC) and high-density racks. Launched in July 2024 after five years of research and development, it reduces energy consumption by up to 23 percent.

AirTrunk collaborated with Malaysian utility company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to connect JHB1, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TNB in 2023.

Earlier this year, AirTrunk announced the first renewable energy Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) for a data centre, securing 30MW of renewable energy with developer ib vogt under Malaysia’s Corporate Green Power Programme. This agreement represents the maximum allocation available for an individual developer with a secured offtaker.

Robin Khuda, AirTrunk’s founder and CEO, stated, “The rapid and safe delivery of JHB1 is a pivotal step in the adoption of AI in Malaysia and AirTrunk’s growth as a trusted partner for our customers in the APJ region. With a commitment to innovation and sustainable growth, combined with a program of investment in energy availability and renewable electricity, Malaysia is fast becoming a key tech hub in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

“Through our long-term investment in Malaysia, we are able to support our customers as they grow at speed and implement groundbreaking solutions like liquid cooling, at scale, in order to catalyse sustainable cloud and AI development.”

Pei Jet Lim, AirTrunk’s head of Malaysia, added, “AirTrunk is making a positive contribution to the local economy by supporting and developing local talents and delivering critical digital infrastructure. The new data centre supports the rapid growth of cloud and AI in Malaysia and aligns with the MADANI Government’s initiative to establish AI hubs in the country.

"We are making a long-term commitment to further engage with the local community to build a full AI ecosystem in Malaysia. The long-term and predictable demand from JHB1 also provides the stability to underpin investment in the energy grid and initiate multiple green energy developments.”