Nokia expands fixed networks connected partner program with Sonar and Camvio

Nokia has announced the expansion of its Connected Partner Program (CPP) by welcoming two new Operations Support System/Business Support System (OSS/BSS) suppliers, Sonar and Camvio.

The move aims to enhance the interoperability of Nokia’s solutions, in turn reducing the cost, time, and risk associated with deploying fibre broadband services.

The Connected Partner Program (CPP) is designed to enable OSS/BSS vendors to achieve seamless integration with Nokia’s fixed network solutions.

The addition of Sonar and Camvio brings the total number of OSS/BSS vendors in the Nokia CPP to 13.

Sonar and Camvio have successfully integrated their billing and operational software solutions with Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller. This integration supports and automates network management and service delivery processes for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services.

By joining the CPP, Sonar and Camvio help service providers expand their fixed access network business and advance their digital transformation goals more efficiently.

The CPP allows Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and network operators to select back-office solutions without the usual integration challenges.

Ray Bixler, CEO of Sonar, highlighted the importance of automation and integration in the ISP industry: “The future of the ISP industry lies in automation and seamless integration between platforms. By collaborating with Nokia, we’re enabling ISPs to harness the combined power of our platforms to achieve significant levels of efficiency and agility.

"Our joint solution empowers ISPs to automate provisioning, enhance network monitoring, and streamline critical back-office functions, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional service and growing their business.”

Amir Heydarkhan, CTO of Camvio, commented, “Camvio and Nokia’s shared alignment and commitment to open APIs have facilitated the rapid integration of Camvio with Nokia’s Altiplano solution to help simplify FTTH deployments.

"We are excited to be working with Nokia, which has the right-sized solutions for all of our customers' needs, including BABA-compliant products that are now available for BEAD program grants. Together, we can help broadband operators achieve enhanced operational efficiency, streamlined processes, and reduced downtime.”

David Eckard, VP of Broadband Partners at Nokia, welcomed the new partners: “We are excited to welcome Sonar and Camvio to our growing Connected Partner Program. By combining our open APIs and advanced software-defined networking products with their expertise in back-office billing and operations, we are delivering complete solutions that help our customers streamline their operations and advance their digital transformation goals. Through our program, operators of all sizes can leverage best-in-class products to eliminate error-prone manual processes, accelerate service delivery, and improve overall network performance.”