Converge taps Ribbon to deploy cutting-edge optical networking technology

Converge will use Ribbon’s Apollo optical networking system to optimise data transmission across the internet provider’s backbone network.

Converge is breaking ground on Ribbon’s 5 nanometer (nm) - 140Gbaud transmission chipset, which will expand its fibre network capacity from 800 Gbps to 1.2 Tbps per channel within the network.

Converge said that this means they are offering three times the standard capacity for hyperscale applications, which typically require around 400 Gbps.

According to CEO and co-founder Dennis Uy, the technology will equip Converge’s network to meet the increasing demand for large-scale capacity driven by increasing data consumption and an acceleration of cloud-native applications and services in The Philippines.

“Ribbon’s solution surpasses our stringent requirements for this overlay on our existing backbone, enabling us to set a new standard for innovation. This new technology will bring our customers unprecedented speed and high bandwidth availability amid the growing demand for data-intensive applications,” said Uy.

In addition to the improved performance, Ribbon’s 5-nm chipset is more energy efficient than the existing technology used by Converge, and has better heat management capabilities, the company says.

In the long term, these advancements are expected to not only result in significant power and cost savings for Converge but also make its network more efficient as it improves reliability, enhances data transfer speeds, and supports scalability.

Converge is also leveraging Ribbon’s Muse SDN Domain Orchestration, which offers tools to enhance network capabilities and efficiency with automation, planning, node design, and real-time control.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with Converge ICT with this major new deployment,” said Ribbon COO and EVP Sam Bucci.

“Coupled with our technology, our local presence and proven round-the-clock after-sales support are key factors in our ability to support Converge ICT as they ramp their network to meet increasing demand for capacity,”

Recently, Converge also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with another US-based technology leader Super Micro Computer Inc. to jointly establish AI-powered, green data centres in the Philippines.