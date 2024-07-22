Yondr opens first UK data centre, on track for 100MW+ Campus in Slough

The building is located on a campus that Yondr aims to develop to eventually provider over 100MW of IT capacity.

Construction of the building started in 2022, and a second data centre is also under construction at the campus, which when complete will add a further 30MW.

Once completed, Yondr claim the project will be the largest data centre campus in Slough, which is recognised internationally as a major hub for the UK data centre industry, strategically located on the outskirts of London.

The project is on track to achieve Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) ‘Very Good’ certification and will use hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) rather than diesel in its back-up generators.

Peter Hill, VP of design & construction, EMEA at Yondr said the success of this project is a “testament to the hard work and resilience of Yondr and our partners. We are immensely proud of our team's dedication and expertise in delivering this hyperscale data centre project”.

“The handover of our first UK data center is a major milestone, not just for our Slough campus and Yondr, but for the UK’s data center ecosystem as we respond to the global challenge of increasing data capacity.”

Paul Hood, COO, global data centre operations, added: “Our proven track record of delivering reliable and resilient hyperscale data centre capacity around the world has made us a valued partner for our clients, and we are looking forward to entering the operational phase for this facility, while progressing construction on the Slough campus concurrently with our other projects around the world.”

In May, Yondr Group secured an IFC loan to help fund a 300MW campus in Malaysia, and also has data centres in operation or development in Frankfurt, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Northern Virginia, Indonesia, Japan and India.