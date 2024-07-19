TMobile launches new MVNO platform

The platform is an end-to-end managed and operated solution, which simplifies backend set-up and day-to-day operations, allowing companies to focus on enhancing customer engagement and driving new revenue opportunities.

Your Name, Our Wireless was designed specifically for emerging MVNOs from consumer brands across different segments that already have a strong connection with their customers and fans.

T-Mobile brings network expertise to these brands and companies through the new platform, allowing them to launch a wireless service and offer exclusive content their customers want.

hey are attuned to their preferences and are uniquely positioned to offer the exclusive services and content their customers want.

These companies can also leverage their existing loyalty programs and member benefits to further reward their customers.

T-Mobile is currently collaborating with 11-time Grammy nominee and music industry titan, RoccStar, to launch Roccstar Wireless. This groundbreaking venture is aiming to disrupt the wireless industry by providing exclusive content, privileged access, and incredible giveaways for fans.

"We recognised the journey to become an MVNO can be complex,” said Daniel Thygesen, SVP of T-Mobile Wholesale.

“Companies must navigate signing agreements with multiple suppliers, resulting in a prolonged time-to-market," "Our Un-carrier belief is that success hinges on the ability to make customers happy. Your Name, Our Wireless is set to transform the mobile network ecosystem, enabling any company to simplify and fast-track their own custom wireless services."

T-Mobile has been providing wireless services to MVNOs for more than 20 years and powers over 200 MVNO brands.