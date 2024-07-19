TSF provides vital telecom support in Caribbean

On 1 July 2024, Hurricane Beryl wreaked havoc across the Caribbean, leaving a trail of destruction on the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Jamaica. The Category 5-6 hurricane, which intensified the already severe hurricane season, prompted an immediate and coordinated response from international and regional aid organisations.

Swift Response by TSF

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl’s destructive path, Telecommunications Sans Frontières (TSF) mobilised quickly to provide crucial emergency telecommunications support. This response was made possible by recent capacity-sharing initiatives, which TSF had undertaken to bolster regional alliances and enhance disaster response capabilities in the face of climate change-related emergencies.

Thanks to these pre-established partnerships, TSF was able to deploy two specialised teams to the most affected regions. The teams were dispatched in close coordination with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) to ensure an effective and cohesive response.

Upon their arrival in Barbados, TSF swiftly coordinated with CDEMA and other key stakeholders to assess the most urgent needs. This initial evaluation identified Grenada, particularly Carriacou Island, as a high-priority area due to the severe impact of the hurricane on local infrastructure and communications.

On-Site operations in Grenada

TSF's first team was sent to Carriacou, a remote and severely affected part of Grenada. In partnership with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NDMO), the team conducted on-the-ground assessments to determine the telecommunications needs of the local population. They prioritised providing internet connectivity via satellite to enable residents to reach out to loved ones and access crucial information.

The storm had completely severed communications in Carriacou’s northeastern region, making it a focal point for TSF's emergency response efforts. By establishing connectivity in four key locations, TSF was able to restore vital communication channels for local communities. This intervention allowed residents to contact family members both locally and abroad, alleviating some of the psychological distress caused by the hurricane’s devastation.

Cliff, a Carriacou resident, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I couldn’t contact my family since the hurricane. I tried to reach my sister in Canada, but she didn’t reply. Then I called my other sister in Florida, and she picked up the phone. She felt so relieved that I was alive and will buy phone credit for me remotely. Thank you very much for the WiFi!”

Emergency telecoms in Jamaica

As Hurricane Beryl continued its course westward, it struck Jamaica, where TSF’s second team provided emergency telecommunications support to UNDAC teams. Their tasks included accompanying field assessment teams, registering the telecommunications needs of the affected population, and delivering initial support to those in distress.

Assessments highlighted that Treasure Beach, among other areas, was severely impacted and had been cut off from communication since the hurricane. TSF collaborated with World Central Kitchen to provide WiFi connectivity to these residents, enabling them to reconnect with family members, access essential information, and coordinate recovery efforts.

TSF’s response to Hurricane Beryl highlights the critical importance of regional alliances in managing emergency telecommunications during crises. The organisation’s ability to swiftly deploy teams and coordinate with entities like CDEMA and UNDAC demonstrates the effectiveness of these strategic partnerships.

By leveraging these collaborations, TSF has been able to deliver timely and essential connectivity to disaster-stricken communities, helping them to reconnect with loved ones and access crucial resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. This disaster highlights the ongoing need for robust regional cooperation and preparedness to address the challenges posed by increasingly severe climate-related disasters.