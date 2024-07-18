Juniper helps Telxius upgrade to 400G

This will allow for more efficient delivery of enhanced connectivity across distances of around 100km to points of presence (PoP) across Telxius’ global footprint in Spain, the Americas and wider Europe.

“This project is a fantastic step forward to bring added scalability and capacity to the Telxius network through 400G coherent pluggable optics, meeting our customers’ needs in today’s ever-growing digital economy,” said Carlos Dasi, CTO of Telxius.

“Telxius is at the forefront of innovation, ensuring reduced power consumption and simplified network architecture to provide a better experience for our customers. We anticipate a number of vendor-agnostic solutions that could support this architecture, and we are excited to collaborate with Juniper to build a solid foundation for further network expansion.”

Telxius’ ecosystem combines fibre-optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls together spanning 100,000+km, almost 100 PoPs in 17 countries, plus 27 data centres.

Telxius will migrate some of its key architecture to Juniper’s CORA and PTX Series Packet Transport Routers to deliver a network that offers power and space savings, superior performance and automated operations.

This will free up a substantial amount of reserved bandwidth and allow for flexible extension to 400G capacity.

The solution leverages leading-edge technology with the use of an IP over Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (IPoDWDM) solution. This maximises routing platform capacity, scales uplink bandwidth and can reach more network locations and customers whilst removing the need to manage and maintain external DWDM equipment.

Julius Francis, senior director of product marketing at Juniper Networks added: “400G optics are a highly reliable solution to further enhance Telxius’ infrastructure to enable the best experience for customers. Telxius is leading the way for network innovation with the deployment of Juniper’s PTX and CORA and Juniper is proud to enable this network transformation.

“Juniper’s optics solutions provide a simplified integration with Juniper infrastructure that allows the customer to scale up and scale out their network in line with their business goals. Built to last, this network transformation will extend Telxius’ network longevity to future-proof the business.”