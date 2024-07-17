Umobile signs MoU’s with towercos in bid to build Malaysia’s next 5G network

Umobile signed agreements with BullishAim, EdgePoint Infrastructure, Naza Communications and OCK Group.

It says the agreements come in a move to expand 5G infrastructure and be at the forefront to rollout of the second 5G network in the country.

Malaysia has taken a unique approach to 5G, first building a shared wholesale network, known as DNB, which all but one mobile network operator has taken a 16.5% stake in. Telekom Malaysia remains the only MNO to not take a share.

But the operators are able to exit their position in DNB, which has already achieved over 80% population coverage, in order to participate in a second wholesale network.

Who will build that network is undecided, and the countries MNOs are vying to be the chosen party.

The agreements signed by Umobile follows a similar agreement with EDOTCO, an Axiata-owned Pan-Asian towerco headquartered in Malaysia.

The agreements will involve close cooperation on information and access to tower structures, space, power and expedited site implementations to accelerate deployment of 5G sites and ultimately speed up coverage expansion in the country, Umobile said.

U Mobile will also discuss commercial models for infrastructure such as build-to-suit telecom tower sites, co-location on existing infrastructure and upgrades to existing sites.

“This strategic collaboration with the NFPs strengthens our readiness to rollout the second 5G network in Malaysia,” the MNO said.

“Together, we aim to bring the benefits of 5G to businesses and consumers in Malaysia as quickly and as cost efficiently as possible,” said Woon Ooi Yuen, Chief Technology Officer of U Mobile.