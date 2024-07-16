United Group joins European green digital coalition

Supported by the European Commission and the European Parliament, the EGDC aims to enable digital solutions to reduce emissions across sectors.

"Joining the European Green Digital Coalition aligns with our vision of fostering sustainable growth through digital innovation,” said Victoriya Boklag, CEO of United Group.

To date, 36 ICT companies have joined by signing its Declaration and meeting the membership criteria.

To join the EGDC, a company must be involved in digital transformation, operate in Europe and be committed to greening the ICT sector, among other criteria.

Boklag continued to say that United Group will collaborate with other industry leaders in the EGDC, and work with them to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable digital economy.

“We are committed to empowering our stakeholders, customers, and communities to embrace greener practices through the adoption of digital solutions. By providing innovative tools and platforms, we aim to facilitate their transition to more sustainable operations, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond our own business. Together, we can build a more sustainable future for all.”

United Group says joining In joining EGDC, reaffirms its pledge to sustainability.

The group aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2040. Key initiatives include reducing its carbon footprint, enhancing energy efficiency, and promoting circular economy practices within the telecom and media sectors.

Other telecom firms involved in the coalition include BT, Deutsche Telekom, Nokia, Ericsson, Telefonica and Orange.