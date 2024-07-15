Telin and BW Digital announce new Indonesia-Singapore subsea cable

Projected to be operational by Q4 of next year, the Nongsa-Changi cable will span approximately 50 kilometres.

It forms a crucial part of BW Digital's digital ecosystem initiative within the Nongsa Digital Park, in collaboration with Citramas Group. This follows Telin's recent partnership with BW Digital to initiate the Hawaiki Nui submarine cable's first phase, which is set to land at Batam.

The Nongsa-Changi cable is designed to meet the rising demand for connectivity and resilience between Singapore and Batam, key hubs for data centre development. This strategic collaboration between BW Digital and Telin aims to leverage their combined expertise to significantly boost connectivity and drive digital economic growth across the region.

During ITW 2024, Telin and BW Digital announced a strategic partnership to construct the Nongsa-Changi submarine cable system.

Featuring a minimum of 24 fibre pairs, the cable will provide robust and reliable communication links essential for supporting data-intensive digital services, DC-to-DC connectivity, and high-density AI applications.

Ludovic Hutier, CEO of BW Digital, commented, "BW Digital is pleased to expand its strategic alliance with Telin to deliver the first cable to directly link Singapore and Batam’s Nongsa Digital Park. The Nongsa-Changi cable represents a key component of the digital ecosystem we are building in NDP."

Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin, emphasised the partnership's significance in advancing Indonesia's digital industry: "We are proud to continue our successful partnership with BW Digital, as we work together to develop Indonesia’s digital industry at Nongsa Digital Park and establish the Hawaiki Nui 1 submarine cable system."