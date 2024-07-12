Indonesia aims to build 630 cell towers in ‘unforeseeable areas’

Antara, Indonesia’s news agency reports that BAKTI has collaborated with key stakeholders such as the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri), to ensure the security and smooth development of BTS in these areas.

Yulis Widyo Marfia, acting director for telecommunications and information services at BAKTI said that BTS construction in unforeseeable areas posed significant challenges.

She says the security and geographic conditions in eastern Indonesia, particularly Papua, as the main challenges in completing work on these areas.

These areas often have inhospitable geographical conditions that make them inaccessible, coupled with a low level of security, posing hurdles for partners to conduct development.