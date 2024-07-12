Indonesia aims to build 630 cell towers in ‘unforeseeable areas’
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Indonesia aims to build 630 cell towers in ‘unforeseeable areas’

Saf Malik
July 12, 2024 12:06 PM
Towers NEW .jpeg

Indonesia’s Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) says it aims to complete the construction of 630 base transceiver stations (BTS) in “unforeseeable areas” by the end of 2024.

Antara, Indonesia’s news agency reports that BAKTI has collaborated with key stakeholders such as the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri), to ensure the security and smooth development of BTS in these areas.

Yulis Widyo Marfia, acting director for telecommunications and information services at BAKTI said that BTS construction in unforeseeable areas posed significant challenges.

She says the security and geographic conditions in eastern Indonesia, particularly Papua, as the main challenges in completing work on these areas.

These areas often have inhospitable geographical conditions that make them inaccessible, coupled with a low level of security, posing hurdles for partners to conduct development.

Topics

News
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe