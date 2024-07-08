Motorola Solutions announces new research and development centre in Ireland

The centre is expected to generate 200 highly skilled jobs and there are plans for it to expand to focus on other technologies in the future.

Over the last decade, Motorola Solution has invested over $12 billion in research and development and related acquisitions.

The company has also deployed more than 13,000 LMR networks worldwide, which are used by governments and enterprises for highly secure communications and are designed to work in the most extreme conditions.

LMR networks have been supplemented by modernised broadband and advanced data applications, but Motorola believes the core technology remains at the forefront of providing public safety agencies with the communications they rely on and need.

“Decade after decade, the durability of our mission-critical LMR technology helps protect those who protect us all,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions.

“Our new centre in Cork will contribute to advancing our future vision for LMR, while building upon the collective impact of our more than 20,000 employees who are innovating what’s next for our customers around the world.”

The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“It’s fantastic news that Motorola Solutions has chosen Cork City for their new global R&D Centre,” said Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment.

“Regional investment is a priority for Government and the creation of 200 highly skilled jobs in R&D is a significant boost for the region.

“The new centre will be a welcome addition to the already thriving city centre and will provide exciting new work opportunities for technology talent. It is encouraging to see new investments in R&D technologies, which is very much in line with our National AI and Digital strategies. I want to thank Motorola Solutions for their continued investment in Ireland and I wish all the team the best with this new venture.”