Sparkle expands partnership with Mainstreaming for content delivery

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Sparkle will double the space allocated for Mainstreaming servers in its green data centre in Greece.

Mainstreaming acts as a technology partner for broadcasters, over-the-top (OTT) and digital media companies to provide high-quality video streaming services.

In order to expand its reach to the Balkan regions, it is co-locating its servers in Sparkle’s Metamorfosis I data centre in Athens.

Mainstreaming uses its Intelligent Media Delivery Platform to deliver streaming content in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner, achieving carbon-neutrality certification due to its energy-efficient software network architecture.

It is using AI to optimise the use of network resources and reduce energy consumption by more than 50% compared to traditional distribution technologies.

The Athen’s data centre was chosen due to its ability to run on renewables and the connectivity provided to it via Sparkle’s tier-1 IP Transit and backbone network, Seabone.

"The efficiency of our global network enables the transport of high-quality video content with reduced latency and no service interruption," said Annalisa Bonatti, vice president enterprise at Sparkle.

"'Ensuring these services while respecting environmental sustainability is our mission. Notably, 100% of the electricity used in Sparkle's data centres in Greece comes from renewable sources, resulting in zero carbon emissions."

Antonio G. Corrado, CEO of Mainstreaming added that Sparkle's data centre and network efficiencies allow Mainstreaming to further enhance user experience while reducing its environmental footprint.