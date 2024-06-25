Telefónica and Nokia partner to boost 5G SA network API adoption

The agreement aims to open up new opportunities for developers to create innovative applications for consumer, enterprise, and industrial markets.

Under the agreement, Telefónica has selected Nokia’s Network Exposure Function (NEF) to be deployed in Spain and Germany. The companies will also explore new API opportunities, using Nokia's Network as Code platform and its developer portal. The move is designed to define new use cases that will drive the widespread usage of 5G SA.

Telefónica plans to leverage Nokia’s NEF to offer developers access to its 5G network capabilities. This access will enable precise device location services, enhanced connectivity-based notifications, edge discovery, and more.

By tapping into these capabilities, developers will be better equipped to create new applications and service APIs, enhancing the overall industry landscape.

Nokia’s NEF solution adheres to 3GPP specifications and provides a standardised interface for core network functions. It also supports API mashups, allowing developers to combine multiple APIs from different core functions into customised APIs. This streamlines the development process, making it easier to build innovative applications.

The Network as Code platform by Nokia brings together networks, system integrators, and software developers into a cohesive ecosystem. This platform simplifies the integration of advanced 5G capabilities into applications, eliminating the need for developers to navigate the complexities of underlying network technologies.

Since its launch in September 2023, Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 14 network operators and ecosystem partners across Europe, North America, and South America to utilise the Network as Code platform.

Cayetano Carbajo Martin, core and transport director, global CTIO at Telefónica said: “We are pleased to take this step with Nokia, recognising the tremendous opportunity to empower developers with the tools they need to deliver new use cases and experiences.

"This agreement aims to drive the industry towards building new APIs and use cases over 5G SA capabilities, which have been launched across Telefónica’s main operations.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, head of network monetisation platform, cloud and network services at Nokia, highlighted the broader implications: “Sustaining closed networks is a thing of the past. Embracing ecosystems is crucial for deepening collaboration and creating new use cases, better customer experiences, and new revenue opportunities.

"Our agreement with Telefónica exemplifies the growing openness in the telco ecosystem, and we look forward to supporting developers in harnessing a broader array of network capabilities.”