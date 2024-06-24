Nvidia to launch in the Middle East despite US export ban
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Nvidia to launch in the Middle East despite US export ban

Saf Malik
June 24, 2024 11:22 AM
Nvidia_sign.png

Nvidia has reportedly signed a deal to provide AI technology to data centres owned by Ooredoo in five Middle Eastern countries.

The agreement marks Nvidia’s first large-scale deployment in the Middle East. This partnership will enable Ooredoo to become the first company in the region to offer its data centre clients in Qatar, Algeria, Tunisia, Oman, Kuwait, and the Maldives direct access to Nvidia’s AI and graphics processing technology.

The deal was signed at DTW24 Ignite, TM Forum’s event in Copenhagen on June 19, although there was no word on financials.

In a statement, Ooredoo said it would not disclose exactly what type of Nvidia technology it would use in its data centres, saying it would depend on availability and customer demand.

The US has recently restricted the export of the most sophisticated Nvidia chipsets to the Middle East in order to prevent Chinese companies from using those countries as a back door to access new AI technology.

Ooredoo is investing $1 billion to boost its data centre capacity by 20-25 megawatts (MW) on top of the 40MW it currently has. The company’s CEO Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo told Reuters that Ooredoo plans to triple that by the end of the decade.

Topics

NewsAI MLAIMiddle EastToday Top Story
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe