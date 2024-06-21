Three UK and Ericsson improve energy efficiency by up to 70%

Three UK’s success comes as it has delivered next-generation AI-powered hardware and software solutions from Ericsson.

As part of an ongoing network modernisation initiative over the past 18 months, Three UK has worked with Ericsson on improving network energy performance by deploying energy efficient radios and using of AI and data analytics.

The software features deployed by Three consume less power per radio during low-traffic hours and this is being compounded by advanced machine learning, passive cooling and power-saving features provided by Ericsson.

The new generation of radio works autonomously across 4G and 5G networks to switch off radio components when not active, while having the capability to switch on again in microseconds for the next service request.

So far, the partnership between Three UK and Ericsson has resulted in an improvement of network energy efficiency of up to 70% at selected sites.

“Three UK's collaboration with Ericsson marks a milestone in our commitment to sustainability,” said Ian Milligan, chief networks officer at Three.

“We've achieved excellent improvements in energy efficiency while expanding network capabilities for our customers. We plan to take these learnings on board for future projects, ensuring that we continue to improve the environmental impact of our network."

The project started in late in 2023, when Three UK became one of the first major operators in the UK to deploy Ericsson’s award-winning dual-band Radio 4490, which consumes less power and is 25% lighter than previous models, simplifying site access and speeding up site upgrades.