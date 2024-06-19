Global Telco AI Alliance signs JV for multilingual telco LLM

The JV was announced at TM Forum’s DTW24-Ignite and will see equal investments from the founding parties to support its initial working capital requirements to develop Telco LLM.

This will help telcos to improve their customer interactions via digital assists and other innovative AI solutions, the companies said in a release.

The JV will look at deploying innovative AI applications tailored to the needs of the founding parties in their respective markets, allowing them to reach a customer base of 1.3 billion across 50 countries.

The Telco LLM will be multilingual in Korean, English, German, Arabic, and Bahasa, among other languages. The launch of the JV is subject to customary regulator approvals.

The second Global Telco AI Roundtable (GTAR) was also held at DTW24, reaffirming the GTAA’s dedication to driving innovation and collaboration in the telecoms industry.

The GTAR highlighted the key progress achieved by the GTAA, as well as the AI governance systems and AI use cases reshaping the telecom landscape.

The founding parties also showcased their potential applications of an LLM for telcos, focusing on contact centre and infrastructure use cases.

They demonstrated how an AI-enabled LLM can enhance contact centre operations by generating real-time references for agents during calls and automatically handling post-call tasks.

They also illustrated the model's ability to comprehend domain-specific documents, data, and processes to provide answers to infrastructure operators' questions, streamlining their workflows.