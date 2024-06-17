Schneider Electric unveils data centre white space portfolio transformation

The revamp was designed to meet the evolving needs of modern data centres, particularly those handling high-density applications and AI workloads, as well as meeting regulatory requirements like the European Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).

The NetShelter SX Gen2 enclosures are tailored to support the increased capacity which essential for accommodating the heavier, denser equipment associated with AI and high compute. The new racks can handle up to 25% more weight than their predecessors, supporting almost 2 kilograms of equipment.

Key features of the NetShelter SX Gen2 include enhanced perforation in the doors to improve airflow, vital for cooling high-density server configurations. The also reduce their overall climate change impact by around 3.3% per rack. Approximately 97% of each rack being recyclable.

“Our NetShelter SX Gen2 enclosures are a leap forward in addressing the critical requirements of high-density applications,” said Elliott Turek, director of category management, secure power division, Schneider Electric. “With enhanced weight support, airflow management, and physical security, we are enabling our customers to optimise their data centre operations while also advancing sustainability.”

The latest NetShelter Aisle Containment solutions provide up to 20% more cooling capacity, crucial for managing the heat generated by AI servers and other high-density applications. The system includes an airflow controller that automates fan speed, reducing fan energy consumption by up to 40% compared to traditional passive cooling systems.

These vendor-neutral containment systems offer greater flexibility and ease of setup for data centre operators, allowing for seamless integration and adaptation to existing infrastructures. The new design simplifies installation and field modifications, while also reducing energy expenses by between 5 and 10%.

“Containment remains paramount in today’s high-density data centres,” said Elliott Turek. “Even in liquid-cooled applications, air heat rejection plays a critical role. Our NetShelter Aisle Containment solutions not only enhance cooling capacity but also offer significant energy savings, aligning with our commitment to sustainability.”

The NetShelter Rack PDU Advanced with Secure NMC3 is an updated power distribution unit that features extra security measures and management capabilities. The network management card provides robust cybersecurity and supports third-party validation for firmware updates, ensuring consistent compliance.

“Security and efficiency are at the forefront of our advanced PDUs,” added Elliott Turek. “By integrating expanded security and management features, we are ensuring that our customers can maintain secure and efficient operations with ease.”