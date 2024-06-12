Digicel deploys Infinera’s GX Series for Deep Blue One cable

The deployment offers service providers new, best-in-class connectivity to the Southern Caribbean region, Infinera says.

Deep Blue One is a new subsea cable system that spans 2,100km in the Caribbean and Latin America region, providing connectivity to service providers and a direct route for offshore gas and oil rigs.

Deep Blue One will connect Southern Caribbean Fiber’s existing subsea cable, which already spans 3,000km, to connect with 16 islands in the Eastern Caribbean, connecting from Trinidad and Tobago to Puerto Rico with onward connectivity to Miami and New York.

“Partnering with Infinera to deploy its industry-leading solutions on our network enables us to deliver high-capacity cable performance while minimizing our carbon footprint,” said Valery Bijou, CEO of Southern Caribbean Fiber, a Digicel company.

“Deep Blue One is a critical cable system, providing our customers and the oil and gas industry with much-needed connectivity that did not exist previously. We are excited to offer our Latin America and Caribbean customers new service options.”

Leveraging Infinera’s combined solutions, Deep Blue One benefits from the latest optical networking technology, minimising the cost per bit of the subsea cable network and carbon footprint, maximising spectral efficiency and fibre capacity, and significantly reducing energy cost per megabit.

“We are pleased to partner with Digicel to power this new cable system with innovative optical networking solutions, enabling new high-performance services and bringing international connectivity to the Latin America and Caribbean region,” said Nick Walden, SVP of worldwide sales at Infinera.