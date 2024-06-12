StorMagic unveils HCI solution for edge and SMB environments

The full-stack HCI (hyperconverged infrastructure) solution is purpose-built for edge and small to medium businesses (SMBs) and includes StorMagic’s in-house customer support.

“StorMagic SvHCI delivers exactly what our customers and partners are telling us they need to run applications reliably at their edge and SMB sites,” said Dan Beer, chief executive officer, StorMagic.

“This solution is founded on the same tried and true SvSAN code we have been delivering to customers for more than a decade with over 50,000 installations around the world.

“With SvHCI, we’re helping end users transition from costly, overengineered, overprovisioned software running on VMware to our purpose-built and dependable solution, saving them up to 62% on software costs alone.”

StorMagic’s SvSAN is depended on for 100% uptime by customers who use VMware or Microsoft hypervisors and is the foundation of the new full-stack solution.

SvHCI is a software solution that installs directly on new or ecxisting servers and includes a KVM-based hypervisor, advanced virtual networking and SvSAN as the storage software layer.

Just like SvSAN, StorMagic says its SvHCI solution simplifies operations and delivers high availability for edge and SMBs environments with only two servers, while lowering software costs by up to 62% over VMware.