Telstra International boosts Guam connectivity with new regional network hub

Guam is becoming a rising digital hub in the Asia-Pacific region, as it’s located at a crossroads of major submarine cable routes.

This includes the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) cable system, the Australia-Japan cable (AJC), the Taiwan-Philippines-US (TPU) cable and direct network connectivity to nine additional cable systems connecting Asia, Australia and the US.

The strategic positioning of the GNC iX data centre ensures access to secure network connections to these regions, making it an ideal hub for data transmission and connectivity, Telstra International said in a release.

By establishing a dedicated PoP at this data centre, Telstra International says it can more robustly serve telcos, enterprises, international government agencies and other organisations that require wavelength services, Ethernet private lines, IP transit, data centre colocation and managed network connectivity services throughout the Pacific.

"Telstra’s establishment of a dedicated point-of-presence in our GNC iX Data Center is a significant endorsement of Guam as a critical connectivity hub between Asia, Australia, and the United States," said Roland Certeza, president and CEO of GTA.

"This strategic decision by Telstra demonstrates their trust in GTA's advanced infrastructure and highlights GTA’s role as a trusted provider, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and diverse network solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are proud to support Telstra in expanding their reach and enhancing their service capabilities in this strategically important area."

Additionally, Telstra can link all the cable systems that land in Guam while also providing local access solutions.

Telstra’s collaboration with GTA, a US and locally owned company that operates under US jurisdiction, allows Telstra to provide additional network connectivity options for enterprises and governments engaging in cross-border transactions and collaborations.

It also allows Telstra to provide network coverage to the US government through Telstra’s US-based carrier partners and system integrators.