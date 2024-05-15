Console Connect and Gamma Communications announce collaboration at ITW 2024

The collaboration enables Gamma to extend its network reach globally leveraging the Console Connect platform and underlying automated, high-performance network.

Console Connect and Gamma Communications have announced a collaboration at ITW 2024 that will enhance network performance and reach for Gamma’s UCaaS services

Through a new interconnection in London, Gamma will gain direct access to Console Connect’s cloud ecosystem, enabling its customers to connect privately and securely to leading cloud providers worldwide.

This includes direct and on-demand connections to AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, OVHcloud, Stackpath and Vultr.

At the same time, Console Connect users are now able to privately interconnect into the Gamma network, which delivers wholesale voice, data, and mobile services across the UK.

“I’m delighted to welcome Gamma to the Console Connect ecosystem. The combination of Console Connect’s high-performance, automated network and Gamma’s leading unified communications will enable more businesses to unlock the full potential of their communication infrastructure, and more easily deploy and scale services to meet customer needs,” said Michael Glynn, SVP, Digital Automated Innovation, Console Connect.

“Our new partnership with Console Connect will help deliver new levels of flexibility, reliability, and scalability for businesses. By delivering Gamma services directly to cloud-hosted communications platforms over Console Connect’s private and secure network, we can guarantee the best possible experience for customers both now and in the future,” said Mike Mills, Business Director, Gamma.

The network interconnects with all major UK and international fixed and mobile carriers and regularly handles more than 2 million business calls during peak hours and 1.6 billion minutes per month.

As businesses seek private connections for their mission-critical and latency-sensitive applications and workloads, accessing Gamma’s UCaaS services over Console Connect’s private MPLS network enables voice data to travel directly and privately from point-to-point, reducing the risk of drop-off while also delivering greater levels of speed, security and performance.

End-users leveraging both technologies are guaranteed secure private connection from network to cloud with comprehensive SLA-backed service and 24/7 support covering activation, availability, transit delay, packet loss, jitter and mean time to restoration.